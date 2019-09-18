Público
Valga El juez retira la patria potestad de sus hijos al autor del triple crimen machista

Los niños, de cuatro y siete años, están al cuidado de su tía abuela.

El autor confeso del triple crimen machista de Valga, este martes. EFE/ Óscar Corral

J. L. A. L., interno en la cárcel de A Lama (Pontevedra) en régimen de prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza por el triple asesinato en el que abatió a tiros a su exmujer, a su excuñada y a su exsuegra en Valga, ha perdido la patria potestad de sus dos hijos menores, que presenciaron el crimen.

El Juzgado de instrucción número dos de Caldas de Reis, que es el que entiende del caso, ha realizado este miércoles la exploración de los niños, fruto de la relación del autor de los hechos con S., su segunda mujer y víctima de este asesinato machista, y ha tomado tal medida.

El investigado también estuvo en el edificio judicial para la realización de las diligencias oportunas, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia. Los niños, de cuatro y siete años, están al cuidado de su tía abuela.

