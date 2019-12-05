Audrey Mash, una mujer británica de 34 años que reside en Barcelona desde hace dos, resucitó después de estar más de seis horas en parada cardíaca tras sufrir una hipotermia severa el pasado 3 de noviembre, cuando le sorprendió una tormenta mientras hacía una travesía por el Pirineo.
Los bomberos que la rescataron inconsciente, en paro cardíaco y con una temperatura corporal de solo 18 grados, y los médicos que la atendieron, han explicado este jueves el caso, que es el único documentado en España.
El médico del Servicio de Medicina Intensiva del Hospital Vall d'Hebron Eduard Argudo ha explicado que ante la gravedad en la que llegó la mujer, decidieron aplicar por primera vez en un caso de hipotermia severa el dispositivo ECMO, que permite suplir la función cardíaca a través de un sistema que oxigena la sangre fuera del cuerpo y la devuelve al organismo después de controlar su temperatura con un circuito de agua.
Con este sistema, el corazón volvió a palpitar después de más de seis horas sin que le haya quedado ninguna secuela a la paciente, que hoy ha agradecido el trabajo de los profesionales que le salvaron la vida: "Me ha parecido un milagro".
