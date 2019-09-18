Una mujer porteadora de 48 años residente en Castillejos ha muerto en la zona que las porteadoras usan al otro lado del Tarajal para esperar a cruzar la frontera a Ceuta, según informa Ceutaldia.
Según el diario ceutí, la mujer marroquí, Fatima B., cayó al vacío al entrar en una zona de difícil acceso para hacer sus necesidades y tropezar.
"Se dio la vuelta y ha caído. Estaba en la fila con nosotras, cayó encima de una piedra. Han venido muchas autoridades y la taparon con una manta. Tenía cinco hijos. Estaba en la fila, la pobre… que Dios la bendiga. Solo venía de vez en cuando, no todos los días. No tenía para comer", ha asegurado a El Faro de Ceuta otra porteadora.
El paso, conocido como Tarajal II, fue inaugurado oficialmente en febrero de 2017, con el objetivo fundamental de dignificar el trabajo de las mujeres porteadoras marroquíes, que cargan sobre sus espaldas los bultos de hasta 90 kilos a cambio de un salario de entre tres y cinco euros por fardo. Desde que se habilitó, han sido frecuentes las avalanchas y peleas entre la multitud que espera a cruzar la frontera cada día.
Más de 5.000 personas se dedican cada día a pasar bultos de mercancías hacia Marruecos tras comprarlas en el Polígono Industrial del Tarajal, según la Policía española. Un trasiego comercial alegal que genera más de 400 millones de euros anuales, según un estudio de la Universidad de Granada.
