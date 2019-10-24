Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Valle de los Caídos Dos ultras son identificados y atendidos por hipotermia tras subirse a un risco del Valle con banderas franquistas 

Los dos individuos, vestidos de militar y con bengalas, querían protestar por la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco desde un sitio cercano a la parte superior de la basílica.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
24/10/2019 - La gente se reúne cerca del Valle de los Caídos, la basílica desde donde se exhuma los restos del fallecido dictador Francisco Franco. REUTERS / Jon Nazca

La gente se reúne cerca del Valle de los Caídos, la basílica desde donde se exhuma los restos del fallecido dictador Francisco Franco. REUTERS / Jon Nazca

La Guardia Civil ha identificado este jueves por la mañana a dos individuos por subirse a un risco del Valle de los Caídos con banderas franquistas y bengalas, desde donde querían protestar por la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco. Tras la intervención policial, fueron atendidos al presentar síntomas de hipotermia. 

Los dos individuos se encontraban en un risco cercano a la parte superior de la basílica del Valle de los Caídos con vestimenta militar y portando bengalas, botes de humo y banderas fascistas. 

Tras comprobarse que no eran militares y cursar la correspondiente denuncia, los agentes les han trasladado a un centro médico al presentar signos de hipotermia. Los hechos han tenido lugar en torno a las 11.00 horas de la mañana, aproximadamente media hora después de que llegaran al Valle los familiares de Franco y las autoridades para proceder a la exhumación de Franco. 

La identificación ha sido adelantada por eldiario.es y confirmada por fuentes de la Seguridad del Estado al tanto del dispositivo para el traslado de los restos de Franco desde el Valle de los Caídos al cementerio de Mingorrubio, que ha sido supervisado directamente por Presidencia del Gobierno.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad