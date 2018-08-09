El Valle de los Caídos ha aumentado considerablemente sus visitas en los últimos meses, tras conocerse la intención del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de exhumar los restos de Francisco Franco, con 12.737 visitantes más en julio que en el mismo mes del año pasado, lo que supone un incremento del 49,8 %.
Según los datos ofrecidos por Patrimonio Nacional, el número de personas que visitaron el Valle pasó de 25.532 en julio de 2017 a 38.269 el mes pasado.
El punto de inflexión se produjo el 15 de junio, cuando el secretario de Justicia del PSOE, Andrés Perelló, anunció en Burgos que su partido iba a trabajar en una modificación de la Ley de Memoria Histórica para sacar los restos del dictador.
Así, a mediados de junio visitaron el Valle de los Caídos 2.864 personas por las 2.174 que lo hicieron el mismo periodo del año pasado. El siguiente fin de semana, el del 23 y 24 de junio, el monumento contó con 2.860 visitantes por los 2.199 de 2017.
Por el contrario, en los meses anteriores la cifra se estaba reduciendo ya que en mayo de 2018 visitaron la zona 21.599 personas por las 26.778 del año 2017. Los datos más notables son los de abril pasado cuando 24.157 personas acudieron a la ubicación por las 37.551 de 2017.
Durante el año pasado el monumento atrajo a un total de 283.277 visitantes en total, cifra que podría ser superada en este año 2018.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, dijo la semana pasada que la decisión de exhumar los restos del dictador y sacarlos del Valle de los Caídos está tomada y se llevará a cabo "muy pronto".
