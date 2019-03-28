Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vallecas Prisión provisional y sin fianza para El Chule, el presunto asesino de un hombre de 63 años en Vallecas

El joven de 20 años, que se entregó este miércoles tras varios días en búsqueda y captura, está imputado por un delito de homicidio y otro en grado de tentativa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Dos agentes trasladan al detenido, acusado de matar a un vecino en el barrio madrileño de Vallecas.

Dos agentes trasladan al detenido, acusado de matar a un vecino en el barrio madrileño de Vallecas.

La titular de Juzgado de Instrucción número 44 de Madrid ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión comunicada y sin fianza para Jesús C., el joven de 20 años, conocido como El Chule, por el homicidio de un hombre de 64 años, vecino del barrio del Pozo del Tío Raimundo, el pasado día 17.

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM), la magistrada del juzgado, en funciones de guardia de detenidos, imputa al acusado un delito de homicidio y otro en grado de tentativa, si bien esta calificación penal es inicial.

Jesús C. se entregó este miércoles acompañado de su abogado en la comisaría de Hortaleza donde fue detenido como presunto autor del crimen. Tras tomarle declaración y ordenar su ingreso en prisión, la juez ha acordado inhibirse en favor del Juzgado de Instrucción número 32, por ser este órgano el que tramita la causa al encontrarse de guardia de diligencias cuando se produjeron los hechos y que ya ha declarado secretas las actuaciones.

El presunto asesino de Paco, un hombre muy querido en el Pozo del Tío Raimundo, se encontraba en búsqueda y captura desde que fue identificado por los familiares que acompañaban al fallecido en el momento del apuñalamiento mortal el pasado día 17. Había huido del barrio tras el crimen que comenzó en una discusión por unos perros, y en la que también resultaron heridos leves dos hermanos del fallecido y un sobrino.

Durante tres días, decenas de vecinos se concentraron para expresar su apoyo a la familia de Paco y exigir que el presunto asesino y su familia, el llamado clan de Los Visitas, abandonaran el barrio. Algunos manifestantes llegaron a pintar la fachada de la vivienda de esta familia y provocaron destrozos en vehículos de su propiedad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad