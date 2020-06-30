Estás leyendo: Varios turistas chinos llegan a Barajas totalmente equipados con trajes de protección individuales

Varios turistas chinos llegan a Barajas totalmente equipados con trajes de protección individuales 

A partir de mañana los ciudadanos de 15 podrán cruzar las fronteras de la UE, cerradas desde marzo para tratar de evitar la expansión de la pandemia de la covid-19.

Control de temperatura en el Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas. Fuente: Ministerio de Transportes / Europa Press
Control de temperatura en el Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas. Fuente: Ministerio de Transportes / Europa Press

Este lunes han aterrizado en el Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas varios turistas chinos que han acaparado todas las miradas por su vestimenta, y es que portaban equipos de protección individuales totalmente equipados que los cubrían de arriba a abajo, lo que ha llamado la atención del resto de viajeros.

Los países cuyos ciudadanos pueden cruzar las fronteras de la UE a partir del 1 de julio, cerradas desde marzo para tratar de evitar la expansión de la pandemia de la covid-19, son: Australia, Argelia, Canadá, Corea del Sur, Georgia, Japón, Marruecos, Montenegro, Nueva Zelanda, Serbia, Tailandia, Túnez, Uruguay, Ruanda y China (cuyo levantamiento al veto está sujeto a reciprocidad).

Por el momento, las medidas de seguridad que se están tomando en los aeropuertos para evitar la propagación de la covid-19 son los controles de temperatura a los turistas que llegan, el análisis de vídeos mediante el reconocimiento visual para detectar si alguien necesita una evaluación médica, y la recopilación de sus datos rastrear sus contactos y su recorrido si fuese necesario.

Los controles, que están coordinados con los estados de la UE, siguen las recomendaciones de la Comisión, la Agencia Europea de Seguridad Aérea (EASA) y el Centro Europeo para la Prevención y el Control de las Enfermedades (ECDC), no están haciendo test a los pasajeros en ningún país.

