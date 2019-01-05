El Vaticano se lava las manos: dice que la  exhumación de Franco es asunto de España y de la familia del dictador

El Vaticano dijo hoy que no tiene nada que señalar acerca de la exhumación de los restos de Franco que el Gobierno español trata de llevar a cabo, después de que el prior del Valle de los Caídos se haya negado a facilitar el acceso para tal fin.
"Sobre el traslado de los restos de Franco no tengo nada que agregar con respecto a lo ya afirmado por la Santa Sede, o sea, que el asunto concierne a su familia, al Gobierno español y a la Iglesia local", dijo el portavoz provisional de la Santa Sede, Alessandro Gisotti.
En una nota, el portavoz respondió así a preguntas sobre la posición del Vaticano, después de que esta semana el Gobierno español anunciara que se dirigirá a los superiores del prior del Valle de los Caídos, Santiago Cantera, ante la negativa de este a permitir la entrada.
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, explicó que se hablaría con sus superiores porque son los que tienen "autoridad" para tramitar el proceso de la exhumación del dictador.
El prior de la abadía, que depende en última instancia del Vaticano, rechazó facilitar el acceso al Ejecutivo para la exhumación hasta que no se agote la vía judicial, ya que no hay acuerdo con la familia de Franco.
La ministra insistió en que lo importante es que el Gobierno está decidido a seguir con el desenterramiento de los restos de Franco y lo hará "con todas las garantías" y respetando los derechos de la familia Franco.
El Arzobispado de Madrid mantiene la posición oficial de que no se opone a la exhumación pero apela a un acuerdo entre el Gobierno y la familia Franco
