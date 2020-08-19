Estás leyendo: La familia de Sololuze, después de encontrar su cuerpo en el vertedero de Zaldibar: "Ahora podemos hacer el duelo como es debido"

La familia de Sololuze, después de encontrar su cuerpo en el vertedero de Zaldibar: "Ahora podemos hacer el duelo como es debido"

El ADN ha confirmado que los restos encontrados el lunes son los de Alberto Sololuze, de 62 años, uno de los dos operarios desaparecidos.

Alberto Sololuce y su sobrina la atleta Helene Alberdi. / Twitter

Helene Alberdi, sobrina de Alberto Sololuze, cuyo cadáver se encontró el lunes en el vertedero de Zaldibar, ha comentado que tras confirmarse que son los restos de su tío al menos a partir de hoy la familia puede "empezar a hacer el duelo como es debido".

El ADN ha confirmado que los restos encontrados el lunes son los de Alberto Sololuce, de 62 años, uno de los dos operarios desaparecidos

Helene Alberdi, su sobrina, triatleta, ha puesto un mensaje en Twitter con una foto de su tío saludándola al llegar a la meta de una prueba.

En el mensaje se lee: "El dolor será para siempre, pero desde hoy podremos empezar a hacer el duelo como es debido. Espero que pronto los familiares de Joaquín (el otro desaparecido) puedan decir lo mismo, y que se acabe haciendo justicia. Muchas gracias a todos por vuestro apoyo en estos meses tan duros. Te queremos, tío".

