"Vete a la calle, puto negro": los insultos racistas de un árbitro a un entrenador 

"Vete a la calle, puto negro", son los insultos que recibió el entrenador de los alevines de Cobisa en un partido que se disputó el pasado 6 de abril. Los niños, de entre 10 y 11 años jugaban contra Argés cuando comenzó a llover. En ese momento, el árbitro paró el encuentro, abandonó el terreno de juego y se metió en el túnel de vestuarios durante unos diez minutos, alegando que tenía frío, ha explicado el PSOE en una nota de prensa.
Tras ser reclamado por el entrenador local, el árbitro decidió reanudar el partido con malos modos. Tras pitar un penalti, expulsó del césped al entrenador del Cobisa, y se refirió a él como "puto negro". El Consistorio considera "inaceptables y denunciables" sus palabras.
Siguiendo con las faltas de respeto, el colegiado se dirigió a los jugadores también de manera despectiva: "No vengo a aguantar niñatos, vengo a cobrar mis 50 euros y me da igual todo". Por último, el árbitro se negó a entregar el acta del partido al entrenador local, y, además, decidió finalizar el encuentro antes de tiempo.
El concejal de deportes, Ángel Benito, ha explicado en un comunicado que la actitud del árbitro fue "despectiva" y solicita que, al menos, este árbitro no dirija nunca más al Ayuntamiento Cobisa-B y considera que debería ser aparatado del mundo del deporte escolar.
