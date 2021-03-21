madridActualizado:
El monumento a las Brigadas Internacionales instalado en Vicálvaro en noviembre de 2017 ha sido vandalizado y ha amanecido este domingo con esvásticas pintadas de color negro repartidas por toda la superficie. El incidente lo han reportado varios usuarios en la red social Twitter y, en concreto, las Juventudes Socialistas del distrito han condenado el hecho "de ultraderecha" al considerarlo "intolerable".
Este monumento ya fue atacado en enero de 2018, apenas unos meses después de su inauguración, cuando se pudo leer el mensaje "rojos asesinos" acompañado de simbología nazi. El monolito a las Brigadas Internacionales fue instalado en el jardín de Vicálvaro que lleva el mismo nombre, en la confluencia de las calles de San Cipriano y Lago de Sanabria.
La inauguración del monumento tuvo lugar al cumplirse 81 años de la creación de las Brigadas Internacionales, las unidades militares compuestas por voluntarios extranjeros antifascistas.
El cuartel general de la XI Brigada Internacional, la primera en llegar a Madrid, se estableció en Vicálvaro, que siguió siendo lugar de depósito e intendencia de las Brigadas. Fue allí donde se alojó el batallón Dombrowski.
