Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Vicente Álvarez Areces a título póstumo y la Brigada de Salvamento Minero serán las Medallas de Oro de Asturias

Fue un shock para muchos asturianos la muerte de 'Tini' y concedérsela es un gesto de cariño de la Comunidad", aseguró el Presidente del Principado, Adrián Barbón.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vicente Alvarez Areces ofrece una rueda de prensa en el Senado. E.P.

Imagen de archivo de Vicente Alvarez Areces. E.P.

El expresidente del Principado, Vicente Álvarez Areces Tini a título póstumo, y la Brigada de Salvamento Minero serán las Medallas de Oro de Asturias de este año. Así lo ha anunciado este viernes en una entrevista concedida a la TPA el presidente del Principado, Adrián Barbón.

"Hay dos Medallas de Oro de Asturias que hay que dar: una, al presidente Álvarez Areces a título póstumo. Se hizo con Sergio Marqués y Rafael Fernández. Fue un shock para muchos asturianos la muerte de Tini y concedérsela es un gesto de cariño de la Comunidad", aseguró Barbón.

Añadió que la otra Medalla de Oro de Asturias hay que concedérsela a la Brigada de Salvamento Minero porque "su intervención para tratar de rescatar a Julen mereció que toda España reconociera su valor, del que en Asturias ya sabíamos".

En dicha entrevista, el Jefe del Ejecutivo asturiano también ha anunciado que contará con al menos cuatro viceconsejerías, una de ellas la ostentará la portavocía del Gobierno y también contará con viceconsejería la materia de Justicia.

Además, el presidente del Principado ha recordado que no hay mimbres en estos momentos para la reforma del estatuto que permita la cooficialidad. Barbón se reunirá la próxima semana con el Rey dentro de la ronda de contactos que el Monarca está manteniendo con los presidentes autonómicos salidos de las elecciones del 26 de mayo. El encuentro entre Felipe VI y Adrián Barbón será el martes a las 11:00.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad