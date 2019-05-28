Más de tres de cada mil mujeres de 20 a 39 años están reconocidas como víctimas de violencia machista por lo que o bien ellas cuentan con una orden de protección o sus parejas o exparejas con medidas cautelares tras haberlas agredido.
En 2018 el número de mujeres víctimas de violencia de género aumentó un 7,9% hasta las 31.286, cifra que refleja que 1,5 de cada mil mujeres de más de 14 años está inscrita en los registros de víctimas de violencia de género.
Son datos extraídos de la Estadística de Violencia Doméstica y Violencia de Género (EVDVG) que elabora el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) con datos del Registro Central para la Protección de las Víctimas de la Violencia Doméstica y de Género, que depende del Ministerio de Justicia.
Ese mismo año, 2018, las víctimas de violencia doméstica crecieron un 6,9% hasta las 7.388 (4.596 mujeres y 2.792 hombres).
