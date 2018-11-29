Victoria Abril: "El movimiento 'Me too' se hunde por los excesos de feministas radicales"

La actriz española Victoria Abril afirmó este jueves en México que "los aspectos positivos" del movimiento Me too se están "hundiendo a causa de los excesos de las feministas radicales". Según su visión, afirma que hay quienes no distinguen entre violación, acoso y comportamientos inapropiados.

En una mesa redonda celebrada en el marco de la Feria Internacional del Libro (FIL) de Guadalajara, la actriz señaló que también se ven "pruebas de intolerancia" de personas que no están de acuerdo con las afirmaciones "justicieras del activismo radical" del movimiento.

Ciertas feministas "radicales" -palabra que entrecomilló haciendo un gesto con las manos en el aire- "no saben o no quieren distinguir entre la violación, que es un crimen, el acoso, que es un delito condenado por la ley, y la zona gris" o lo que podrían ser "simples comportamientos inapropiados". Esto, continuó, es "extremadamente grave, pues penaliza a las verdaderas víctimas" e incluso criminaliza "la seducción y el deseo".

Junto con Victoria Abril, en la mesa también estaban presentes figuras como la periodista mexicana Lydia Cacho y la socióloga británica Catherine Hakim. Esta última defendió durante su intervención que el Me too ha presentado a las mujeres como víctimas.

Para los hombres, argumentó, ha habido un gran cambio, porque de estar en una posición de poder ahora pasan a ver que las mujeres están en el mismo nivel o son sus superiores. Por ello "necesitan la ayuda de las mujeres, para lidiar con esta situación".

Agregó que para los hombres la sexualidad es más importante que para las mujeres, porque, si bien ellas "obtienen el mismo placer", los hombres "harían mucho más para obtener sexo", por ejemplo, pagar elevadas cantidades de dinero.

Cacho rechazó frontalmente esta teoría y aseguró que corresponde a estudios antiguos y elaborados por académicos que son mayoritariamente hombres. "Es un mito que la masculinidad hipersexualizada existe; existe la cultura que avala y potencia esta hipersexualidad", aseveró.

La periodista afirmó que, si hay millones de mujeres y niñas que son víctimas de la violencia sexual, es por "la cultura patriarcal y de machismo en la que estamos sumergidos", zanjó. Para cambiar esta situación, Abril manifestó que lo trascendental es la "educación", para favorecer un cambio de mentalidad masculino.

Así como un conjunto de acciones como la mejora del sistema penal, para tener juicios justos, e incluso establecer códigos de conductas que incluyeran, incluso, imponer multas. "Como en el tráfico", apuntó la actriz.