Victoria Federica, embestida por una vaquilla en una capea en Toledo 

La acción, no obstante, no le causó ningún daño a la miembro de la Familia Real

Victoria Federica de Marichalar, durante una corrida en Las Ventas . (Europa Press / Getty)

Victoria Federica, la hija menor de la infanta Elena y Jaime de Marichala, ha sido embestida por una vaqilla en una capea en Toledo. La acción, no obstante, no le causó ningún daño a la miembro de la Familia Real. Las imágenes de la embestida han sido difundidas por El Español

El vídeo fue grabado el pasado 9 de febrero y en él se aprecia a Victoria Federica junto al matador Gonzalo Caballero.dando unos pases de muleta a una vaquilla. 

