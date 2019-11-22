Público
Pasarela de moda Victoria’s Secret cancela su desfile de moda  por la falta de audiencia y anuncia cambios en la marca

La última pasarela emitida tuvo los peores resultados de audiencia desde 1995, año en el que se comenzó a retransmitir en televisión.

Imagen del desfile de Victoria's Secret celebrado en Nueva York el 8 de noviembre de 2018. Jason Szenes/EFE

La pasarela de moda anual televisada de la marca de lencería Victoria's Secret ha sido cancelada debido a la pérdida de audiencia televisiva, según han informado este viernes los medios estadounidenses. Unas pérdidas de audiencia que, en parte, tienen que ver con el auge de los movimientos feministas que denuncian la cosificación de las mujeres en la industria de la moda.

Les Wexner, presidente de L Brands, la compañía matriz de la empresa, ha dicho en un mensaje enviado a los empleados que la firma ya no considera la televisión como "el medio adecuado" para el show y que la dirección está revaluando "literalmente todo" lo relacionado con el negocio.

El declive de la marca de lencería venía anunciándose desde años atrás, ya que no pasa por su mejor momento. Según informa Smoda, las dificultades financieras han llevado a Victoria's Secret a perder casi el 50% de su valor. Además, el último desfile celebrado el 8 de noviembre congregó a 3,3 millones de espectadores, la cifra más baja desde que se empezó a emitir en televisión en 1995.

El desfile "fue una parte importante en el crecimiento de la marca y un logro notable de marketing", ha dicho el gerente de finanzas de L Brands, Stuart Burgdoerfer, en una entrevista con CNN.  

Entre las cerca de cincuenta profesionales de la moda que participaban cada año en la pasarela, destacan nombres como Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aridge, Matha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Leomie Anderson, Alexina Graham y Lais Ribeiro.

Victoria's Secret, fundada en 1967, se especializa en ropa interior de alta gama y productos de belleza, tiene cerca de 97.000 empleados en más de mil tiendas y genera unos ingresos de unos 3.200 millones de dólares anuales (2.900 millones de euros). 

