Un total de 22 provincias tendrán este jueves aviso de riesgo (amarillo) o naranja (riesgo importante) por viento, nieve, lluvia o fenómenos costeros, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que prevé precipitaciones localmente fuertes o persistentes en el oeste de Galicia y en Pirineos. En concreto, un total de 18 provincias tendrá aviso amarillo por fuertes vientos ya que se esperan rachas de 80 kilómetros por hora en Almería, La Coruña, Lugo, Asturias, Cantabria, Álava, La Rioja, Huesca, Gerona, Lérida, Ávila, León, Burgos, Palencia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora y Salamanca.
Además, León y Zamora tendrán riesgo por nevadas pues se espera acumular cinco centímetros de nieve a lo largo de la jornada, mientras que el riesgo por lluvias afectará a Huesca y Lérida, donde se podrán acumular 40 litros por metro cuadrado en doce horas. Asimismo, la AEMET ha avisado por riesgo importante a Pontevedra, La Coruña y Lugo, ya que se espera mar combinada del oeste de 5 a 6 metros en La Coruña.
Durante este jueves lo más significativo serán las precipitaciones localmente fuertes o persistentes en el oeste de Galicia y en Pirineos y nevadas a 1.000 o 1.300 metros en el noroeste. Se esperan intervalos de viento fuerte en el extremo norte de la Península, en la zona centro y en puntos del litoral mediterráneo y Baleares. En general se prevén cielos nubosos cubierto al principio del día y lluvias y chubascos en las vertientes atlántica y noreste peninsular, que estarán ocasionalmente acompañados de tormenta, y que pueden ser localmente fuertes o persistentes en el oeste de Galicia y en Pirineos.
Al final del día habrá cielos poco nubosos
A lo largo del día tenderá a disminuir de manera importante la nubosidad y las precipitaciones, e incluso al final del día los cielos quedarán poco nubosos en numerosas zonas. En el resto de la Península se prevén intervalos nubosos, con posibilidad de alguna lluvia débil al principio, salvo en la zona de Levante y Baleares, donde no se esperan precipitaciones. En Canarias, la AEMET pronostica intervalos nubosos en el norte de las islas y estará poco nuboso en el sur.
La cota de nieve se situará en unos 1.000 a 1.300 metros en el noroeste; en 1.400 a 1.800 metros en el centro y el norte; en unos 1.500 a 2.000 metros en Pirineos y en unos 2.000 metros en el sur. Las temperaturas descenderán en el noroeste de la Península y ascenderán ligeramente en la mitad oriental, en Baleares y en Canarias.
Finalmente, los vientos soplarán del oeste y del suroeste en la Península y en Baleares y se esperan intervalos de fuerte en todo el extremo norte peninsular, en la zona centro, en puntos del litoral mediterráneo y Baleares. En Canarias, los vientos llegarán desde el noreste.
