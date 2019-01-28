Una borrasca atlántica, denominada Gabriel por el servicio meteorológico francés, entrará este martes por el oeste de Francia y provocará un fuerte temporal en el Cantábrico, con rachas de viento de más de 120 kilómetros por hora y olas de hasta ocho metros.
La borrasca sufrirá un proceso de ciclogénesis explosiva en su aproximación al continente a mediodía de mañana, se profundizará al entrar en tierra y comenzará a debilitarse rápidamente a medida que avance hacia el interior de Europa, ha explicado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).
El paso de Gabriel por el mar Cantábrico será rápido de oeste a este, y el viento, tanto en tierra como en las zonas marítimas, será muy fuerte y girará de oeste y suroeste a noroeste, con las rachas más intensas en el litoral cantábrico.
#NotaInformativa📣Previsto un temporal de viento🌬️y mar🌊en el Cantábrico, asociado a la #borrascaGabriel que se profundizará rápidamente mañana cerca de la Bretaña francesa. https://t.co/dpLOpneVpq pic.twitter.com/i0JaIL693x— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) 28 de enero de 2019
Así, se esperan rachas de más de 100 kilómetros por hora en amplias zonas del litoral cantábrico y zonas montañosas del extremo norte peninsular, que puntualmente podrán alcanzar o superar los 120 kilómetros por hora en zonas expuestas, como cabos y puntos singulares.
Los máximos de viento, subraya la Aemet, comenzarán por el Cantábrico occidental durante la mañana, se desplazarán al Cantábrico central al avanzar el día y alcanzarán el oriental a partir de la tarde.
En cuanto a la mar, en las zonas costeras del Cantábrico se espera viento del oeste y noroeste fuerza 8 a 9 y mar combinada del noroeste de 5 a 8 metros, una situación que se prolongará al menos durante la primera mitad del miércoles.
