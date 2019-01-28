Público
Viento y oleaje en el Cantábrico La borrasca Gabriel dejará un fuerte temporal de viento y oleaje en el Cantábrico

El fuerte temporal en el Cantábrico que se prevé para el martes será rápido. Se esperan rachas de más de 100 kilómetros por hora en amplias zonas del litoral cantábrico que podrían llegar hasta los 120 en algunas zonas concretas.

Un ciudadano desafía el fuerte oleaje en la playa de Barceloneta, durante el temporal marítimo que afecta a toda la costa catalana. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

Gabriel será rápido en el Cantábrico, y lo recorrerá de oeste a este. EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

Una borrasca atlántica, denominada Gabriel por el servicio meteorológico francés, entrará este martes por el oeste de Francia y provocará un fuerte temporal en el Cantábrico, con rachas de viento de más de 120 kilómetros por hora y olas de hasta ocho metros.

La borrasca sufrirá un proceso de ciclogénesis explosiva en su aproximación al continente a mediodía de mañana, se profundizará al entrar en tierra y comenzará a debilitarse rápidamente a medida que avance hacia el interior de Europa, ha explicado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

El paso de Gabriel por el mar Cantábrico será rápido de oeste a este, y el viento, tanto en tierra como en las zonas marítimas, será muy fuerte y girará de oeste y suroeste a noroeste, con las rachas más intensas en el litoral cantábrico.

Así, se esperan rachas de más de 100 kilómetros por hora en amplias zonas del litoral cantábrico y zonas montañosas del extremo norte peninsular, que puntualmente podrán alcanzar o superar los 120 kilómetros por hora en zonas expuestas, como cabos y puntos singulares.

Los máximos de viento, subraya la Aemet, comenzarán por el Cantábrico occidental durante la mañana, se desplazarán al Cantábrico central al avanzar el día y alcanzarán el oriental a partir de la tarde.

En cuanto a la mar, en las zonas costeras del Cantábrico se espera viento del oeste y noroeste fuerza 8 a 9 y mar combinada del noroeste de 5 a 8 metros, una situación que se prolongará al menos durante la primera mitad del miércoles.

