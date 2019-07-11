Quince personalidades comprometidas con el movimiento feminista participarán este viernes en un acto en Madrid contra los vientres de alquiler bajo el lema #NoSomosHornos, que será inaugurado por la Vicepresidenta del Gobierno y ministra en funciones de Igualdad Carmen Calvo.
El encuentro tendrá lugar en el municipio de Alcorcón de 17.00 a 20.30 horas, en donde participarán periodistas, activistas y políticos -entre ellos la directora de Público Ana Pardo de Vera-, para "decir no a la explotación reproductiva de los vientres de alquiler".
"Bajo el neologismo de gestación subrogada se pretende edulcorar y maquillar una práctica machista", explica a través de un comunicado Lorena Morales, secretaria de Igualdad del PSOE Madrid, quien añade que "es incompatible con la propia
democracia porque va en contra de los derechos de la salud, de la dignidad de las mujeres que son explotadas y por supuesto de las criaturas que no pueden ser objeto de una transacción económica".
El acto reivindicativo estará dirigido por la periodista y colaboradora de este medio Nuria Coronado y se llevará a cabo en el Centro Cultural Miguel Angel Blanco de Alcorcón. Se puede solicitar entrada a través de este enlace o se puede seguir en directo a través de YouTube.
