Una alumna y su madre han sido denunciadas por un profesor de la Facultad de Económicas de la Universidad de Vigo por encerrarlo en su despacho y agredirlo tras discutir por la nota de un examen, han informado este viernes fuentes de la Policía Local.
Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia confirman que el profesor ha denunciado un episodio de amenazas y agresión en el Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Vigo y que lo mismo ha hecho la alumna respecto su docente, alegando que respondió con violencia después de que él la agarrara de la camisa.
El profesor relató a los agentes de la Policía Local que madre e hija irrumpieron en su despacho e iniciaron una fuerte discusión a cuenta de la nota de un examen, y que en un momento dado le sustrajeron las llaves y lo dejaron encerrado.
El hombre, de 48 años, pudo salir, ya que tenía otra copia de las llaves en el despacho, y una vez fuera madre e hija lo empujaron hacia dentro. Entonces, según la versión del docente, la madre lo sujetó mientras la alumna lo golpeó con un paraguas y le ocasionó una brecha en la nariz. La alumna ha denunciado en el juzgado que golpeó a su profesor con un paraguas después de que él la agarrara de la camisa.
