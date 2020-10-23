Estás leyendo: Detenida la mujer del excomisario Villarejo, Gemma Alcalá

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado que  han sido arrestadas otras personas del entorno del excomisario, en una operación coordinada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.

El comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo Pérez. | EFE
Agentes de la Unidad de Asuntos Internos de la Policía Nacional han detenido a Gemma Alcalá, la mujer del excomisario del cuerpo José Manuel Villarejo, en prisión desde noviembre de 2017 a raíz de la investigación de los espionajes que supuestamente llevaba a cabo a políticos, empresarios y personalidades de otros ámbitos.

Fuentes de la investigación han indicado este viernes a Efe que, además, han sido arrestadas otras personas del entorno del excomisario, en una operación coordinada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción.

Alcalá, periodista de profesión, ha sido detenida en Madrid, en tanto que el resto de los arrestos se han producido fuera de la capital, han precisado las mismas fuentes.

En la investigación sobre las escuchas y actividades ilegales de Villarejo que lleva a cabo el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón dentro del denominado caso Tándem, aparece en repetidas ocasiones el nombre de la mujer del excomisario, que en las próximas horas pasará a disposición judicial.

