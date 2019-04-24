Público
Vincent Lambert Francia permite desconectar a un tetrapléjico que lleva diez años en estado vegetativo

Los padres del enfermo, católicos ferozmente opuestos a la eutanasia pasiva, se oponen a que su hijo deje de recibir cuidados, en contra del criterio de los médicos y de su propia mujer.

El ciudadano francés Vincent Lambert en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Después de seis largos años de batalla judicial, el Consejo de Estado de Francia ha respaldado la decisión de los médicos de interrumpir los tratamientos y cuidados que recibía Vincent Lambert, un tetrapléjico de 42 años que estaba en estado vegetativo desde hace al menos diez.

Lo llamativo del caso es que los padres de Lambert, católicos ferozmente opuestos a la eutanasia pasiva, se oponen a que su hijo deje de recibir cuidados, en contra del criterio de los médicos y de la propia mujer de Vincent. Finalmente, el Consejo de Estado francés ha dado la razón a los médicos del Hospital Universitario de Reims que habían decidido de forma colegiada interrumpir los cuidados a Lambert el pasado 9 de abril para poner fin a "un encarnizamiento terapéutico". 

El caso de Lambert se ha convertido en todo un símbolo sobre la eutanasia en Francia. En España, el debate sobre la eutanasia también ha copado la agenda después de que el pasado 3 de abril María José Carrasco, una enferma terminal de esclerosis múltiple, se suicidara ayudada por su marido

La decisión hecha pública este miércoles no supone el final de la batalla judicial que se prolonga ya más de seis años: los abogados de los padres de Lambert, que quedó tetrapléjico por un accidente de tráfico, han anunciado que han interpuesto un recurso ante el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos. 

