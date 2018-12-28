Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Viola y roba a una prostituta Condenado un hombre a cuatro años de cárcel por violar y robar a una prostituta

El procesado le echó a la mujer en la bebida una sustancia hipnótica y le insistió que lo bebiera. Abusó de ella y se apoderó de 300 euros que se encontraban en la mesilla y de dos teléfonos móviles de su propiedad. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Manifestación de mujeres en Madrid, esta tarde ante el Ministerio de Justicia, en protesta por la puesta en libertad bajo fianza de los cinco miembros de la Manada, condenados a nueve años de prisión por un delito de abuso sexual de una joven madrileña du

Manifestación de mujeres en Madrid. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha condenado a cinco años de cárcel a un acusado de violar y robar en enero de 2017 a una prostituta, a quien echó en la bebida una sustancia hipnótica. Así consta en una sentencia en la que los magistrados penan al acusado a cuatro años y seis meses por un delito de abuso sexual y a otros seis por hurto. En el juicio, el fiscal solicitó nueve años y seis meses por el abuso sexual.

Los hechos se produjeron sobre las 00:00 horas del día 18 de enero de 2017, contrató por teléfono los servicios profesionales de carácter sexual de una mujer, que ésta ofertaba a través de la página de internet Pasion.com. Ambos pactaron un pago de 300 euros y el condenado acudió al domicilio de esta en el barrio madrileño de Usera. Una vez allí, los dos estuvieron tomando cervezas y, en un descuido de la mujer, el procesado le echó en la bebida una sustancia hipnótica y le insistió que lo bebiera.

A continuación, fueron al dormitorio, donde la mujer comenzó a sentirse mareada hasta perder la conciencia y se quedó dormida. Entonces, el condenado la violó. Después, se apoderó de 300 euros que se encontraban en la mesilla y dos teléfonos móviles propiedad de la víctima, y se marchó del piso.

La perjudicada no ha sufrido lesiones por los hechos anteriormente relatados y la propia Fiscalía solicita que sea indemnizada en concepto de responsabilidad civil en la cantidad de 450 euros por los efectos y dinero sustraídos y en 6.000 euros por el daño moral causado.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad