Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violación en Callosa d'En Sarrià La violación en Nochevieja a una joven en Alicante fue denunciada por la hermana de uno de los detenidos

Fuentes conocedoras del caso han informado de que esta mujer se hallaba en la planta superior de la vivienda donde sucedieron los hechos y que, al bajar al sótano, vio a los cuatro presuntos agresores y a la víctima semidesnuda de cintura hacia abajo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Algunos de los detenidos en Alicante por la violación de una joven de 19 años. Fotos cedidas por la Guardia Civil. EFE

Algunos de los detenidos en Alicante por la violación de una joven de 19 años. Fotos cedidas por la Guardia Civil. EFE

La violación en grupo sufrida por una joven de 19 años la pasada Nochevieja en Callosa d'En Sarrià (Alicante) fue denunciada por la hermana de uno de los cuatro detenidos como presuntos autores de esta agresión sexual a las Fuerzas de Seguridad.

Fuentes conocedoras del caso han informado a la agencia Efe de que esta mujer se hallaba en la planta superior de la vivienda donde sucedieron los hechos y que, al bajar al sótano, vio a los cuatro detenidos, de 19, 21, 22 y 24 años, y a la víctima semidesnuda de cintura hacia abajo

Los cuatro jóvenes fueron detenidos poco después tras presentarse en el lugar la policía local y la Guardia Civil, y han sido enviados a prisión provisional por decisión del juzgado número 4 de Villajoyosa como supuestos autores de un delito de agresión sexual, dos delitos de abusos sexuales y un delito contra la intimidad.

La Guardia Civil ha decomisado un vídeo que, presuntamente, los propios detenidos grabaron de la agresión sexual y se está a la espera de que el estudio toxicológico determine si la víctima, que esa noche estaba ebria, también había sido drogada.

La investigación es llevada por agentes de la Guardia Civil del Equipo de Policía Judicial de Villajoyosa y del puesto de Callosa d'En Sarrià, y continúa abierta al sospechar que los detenidos podrían haber protagonizado dos situaciones parecidas con otras dos mujeres, una cifra que no se descarta que pueda aumentar.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad