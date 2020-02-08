Estás leyendo: Condenado a 15 años por violar a una niña de 11 años

Violación menores Condenado a 15 años por violar a una niña de 11 años 

El hombre abofeteó, intimidó y amenazó a la niña con matarla, a ella o a sus padres, "si contaba algo". 

Audiencia Provincial de Guipuzkoa
san sebastián

efe

Un hombre ha sido condenado por la Audiencia de Gipuzkoa a penas que suman 15 años de cárcel por violar en 2015 a una niña de 11 años, amiga de sus hijos, a la que abofeteó, intimidó y amenazó con matarla a ella o a sus padres "si contaba algo". 

Además de estas penas de cárcel, la sentencia del caso impide al procesado comunicarse con su víctima y aproximarse a ella durante 22 años y le condena a ocho años de libertad vigilada tras su excarcelación, así como a compensar a la niña con 20.000 euros.

La resolución judicial declara al inculpado responsable de un único delito de agresión sexual y de otro de amenazas no condicionales, aunque la Fiscalía y la acusación particular reclamaban 30 años y nueve meses, y 43 años, respectivamente, al considerarlo autor de dos delitos de agresión sexual, un delito de maltrato y otro de amenazas.

La acusación particular le imputaba además un delito de secuestro de una persona menor de edad y apreciaba en el caso las agravantes de alevosía; aprovechamiento de las circunstancias de tiempo y lugar; aumento deliberado e inhumano del sufrimiento de la víctima, así como el de obrar con abuso de confianza.

