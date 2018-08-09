La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un vecino de la comarca de O Salnés (Pontevedra) de 72 años por abusar sexualmente de su nieta, que es mayor de edad y padece un elevado grado de discapacidad psíquica.
Tras su pase a disposición judicial, ha sido enviado a prisión, informaron fuentes del instituto armado.
En el marco de la investigación, el Equipo Mujer Menor (EMUME) de la Unidad Orgánica de Policía Judicial de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Pontevedra determinó que este hombre había sido sorprendido en varias ocasiones, por su entorno familiar, abusando sexualmente de su nieta.
Las pesquisas concluyeron con la detención de este varón por sendos delitos de abusos sexuales y tenencia ilícita de armas, porque, cuando se procedía a retirarle cautelarmente las armas de caza que tenía legalizadas a su nombre, se le encontró un revólver indocumentado que también guardaba en el domicilio.
Las diligencias instruidas se entregaron en el Juzgado de Instrucción de guardia en Cambados, que decretó su ingreso preventivo en el centro penitenciario de A Lama.
