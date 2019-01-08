Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Violación en la Seu d'Urgell Detenido un tercer joven como presunto implicado en la violación grupal en Lleida en Nochebuena 

Se trata de un hombre de 21 años que pasará el miércoles a disposición de los juzgados de la Seu d'Urgell, localidad en la que tuvo lugar la agresión sexual a una joven de 19 años en un local de ocio.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de los mossos/EFE

Imagen de archivo de los mossos/EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron el lunes a un hombre de 21 años por su presunta participación en la agresión sexual a una joven en un local de ocio de La Seu d'Urgell la noche del 24 de diciembre, con lo que se elevan a tres los arrestados por estos hechos.

Según ha informado este marte la policía catalana, la detención tuvo lugar a las 20:00 horas del lunes y está previsto que el arrestado, de nacionalidad andorrana y vecino de Andorra, pase mañana miércoles a disposición de los juzgados de La Seu d'Urgell.

En la agresión podrían haber participado hasta seis jóvenes, según un colectivo feminista

El pasado 28 de diciembre los Mossos también detuvieron a otro joven que, tras prestar declaración ante la juez, quedó en libertad con cargos.

Asimismo, el pasado día 2 la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 1 de la Seu d'Urgell dejó en libertad a otro joven detenido por esa presunta agresión sexual.

La investigación sigue abierta y no se descartan nuevas detenciones ya que, según publicó el Colectivo Feminista de la Seu d'Urgell, en la agresión podrían haber participado hasta seis jóvenes.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad