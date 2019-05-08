Público
Violador de Martorell La Audiencia de Barcelona condena a 70 años de cárcel al 'violador de Martorell'

Condenado por secuestrar, violar y apuñalar a una mujer durante un permiso penitenciario, a la que arrojó en un barranco y la tapó con tierra y hojas pensando que la había matado en Castellbisbal (Barcelona) el 29 de octubre de 2016.

La primera víctima del violador de Martorell (Barcelona) critica la 'justícia patriarcal' delante del TSJC. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

La Sección Séptima de la Audiencia de Barcelona ha condenado a 70 años de prisión a Tomás Pardo, conocido como el violador de Martorell, por secuestrar, violar y apuñalar a una mujer durante un permiso penitenciario, a la que arrojó en un barranco y la tapó con tierra y hojas pensando que la había matado en Castellbisbal (Barcelona) el 29 de octubre de 2016.

Según ha informado este miércoles el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), el tribunal lo condena por los delitos de detención ilegal (20 años de prisión), asesinato en grado de tentativa (30 años), delito continuado de agresión sexual (15 años) y robo con intimidación (cinco años).

La sala también acuerda la prohibición de aproximarse a la víctima y comunicarse con ella durante 95 años y fija una indemnización de un 1,1 millones de euros.

[Habrá ampliación]

