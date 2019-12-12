Público
Violencia animal Un refugio denuncia el "desgarrador" caso de maltrato animal que sufrió una pequeña gata

Patty, la pequeña gata de cuatro o cinco meses tiene un grave corte "por la mitad", denuncia la asociación. Este diario ha decidido publicar la imagen pese a su dureza para denunciar los casos de violencia y sufrimiento animal.

Patty, la gata herida que necesita una operación con urgencia. / Refugi els Angels

"Con Patty hemos tocado fondo" escribe en su web Refugi els Angels. El refugio se ha encontrado un "desgarrador" caso de maltrato animal que ha sufrido una gata de unos cuatro o cinco meses a la que había intentado "cortar por la mitad". 

La pequeña necesita una operación con urgencia y el refugio denuncia que no tienen los medios económicos para costearla: "La operación es sumamente complicada, pero pensamos que vale la pena intentarlo, ya que el nervio no está cortado y la gatita tiene sensibilidad en sus patas".

La cirugía de Patty sobrepasa los 1.500 euros, una cifra que se suma a la gigantesca deuda que el refugio tiene con el hospital veterinario. "Solos NO podemos, estamos al límite... Se nos hace verdaderamente IMPOSIBLE continuar con nuestra labor sin vuestra ayuda", recalca la asociación. 

