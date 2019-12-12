"Con Patty hemos tocado fondo" escribe en su web Refugi els Angels. El refugio se ha encontrado un "desgarrador" caso de maltrato animal que ha sufrido una gata de unos cuatro o cinco meses a la que había intentado "cortar por la mitad".
La pequeña necesita una operación con urgencia y el refugio denuncia que no tienen los medios económicos para costearla: "La operación es sumamente complicada, pero pensamos que vale la pena intentarlo, ya que el nervio no está cortado y la gatita tiene sensibilidad en sus patas".
La cirugía de Patty sobrepasa los 1.500 euros, una cifra que se suma a la gigantesca deuda que el refugio tiene con el hospital veterinario. "Solos NO podemos, estamos al límite... Se nos hace verdaderamente IMPOSIBLE continuar con nuestra labor sin vuestra ayuda", recalca la asociación.
Hola! Me gustaría pediros mucha difusión a este hilo. 📢⚠️🆘— Meoω♀🏳️🌈 (@catsandpizzzza) 11 de diciembre de 2019
Una de las gatitas que tiene unos 4 o 5 mesecitos 🐱 que tenemos en el refugio donde colaboro está herida de gravedad porque la han intentado CORTAR POR LA MITAD.💔 Literalmente. Tiene la columna casi partida. ⤵️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Jer7bIcFn1
