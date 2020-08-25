Estás leyendo: El hermano de la mujer asesinada en Churra se entrega a la Guardia Civil

Público
Público

Violencia domestica El hermano de la mujer asesinada en Churra se entrega a la Guardia Civil

La mujer de 47 años apareció muerta este lunes en la vivienda de su madre en Churra.

Fachada de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Murcia. / Google Maps
Fachada de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Murcia. / Google Maps

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El hermano de la mujer de 47 años que este lunes apareció muerta en la vivienda de su madre en Churra se entregó anoche en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Murcia, donde confesó que había apuñalado a su hermana con un cuchillo de cocina tras una discusión, han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno y del instituto armado. 

La víctima había acudido a visitar a su madre, que sufría una discapacidad, para asearla y darle de comer, cuando en un momento determinado su hermano comenzó a discutir con ella en la sala de estar y, sin mediar palabra, fue a la cocina a por un cuchillo y se lo clavó en el cuello y en el tórax.

La hermana pequeña de la fallecida, que atiende a las iniciales R.V., fue la que encontró un charco de sangre y sin vida a la mujer, y alertó a la Policía Nacional, que inició una investigación aplicando el protocolo de muerte violenta, con indicios claros de fratricidio, por lo que comenzó la búsqueda del hermano, que sufre problemas psiquiátricos.

El hermano tenía manía a las hermanas que acudían a cuidar a la madre y mostraba un comportamiento extraño en el barrio

Según han comentado vecinos de la calle Arizona de Churra, donde se localiza la vivienda en la que se cometió el crimen, el hermano tenía manía a las hermanas que acudían a cuidar a la madre y mostraba un comportamiento extraño en el barrio, probablemente por los problemas psiquiátricos que padecía.

El presunto agresor se entregó en la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil y poco después fue trasladado a la Jefatura de la Policía Nacional para la toma de declaración y posterior puesta a disposición del juez de guardia.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público