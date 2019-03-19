Público
Violencia en la familia Detenido en Almería un fugitivo británico buscado por 53 presuntos delitos sexuales a familiares menores durante más de 40 años

Los hechos por los que el fugitivo era buscado abarcan un periodo de tiempo de cuatro décadas, ya que aproximadamente entre 1956 y 2000 presuntamente cometió abusos a miembros de su familia de entre cinco y 16 años de edad.

Cartel que denuncia el abuso sexual a menores de edad

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Almería a un fugitivo reclamado por Reino Unido como presunto responsable de 53 delitos de índole sexual cometidos entre los años 1956 y 2000 sobre varios miembros de su familia.

Según ha informado en un comunicado, supuestamente el arrestado cometió abusos y agresiones sexuales sobre hermanos, primos y sobrinos de entre cinco y 16 años de edad.

Los hechos por los que el fugitivo era buscado abarcan un periodo de tiempo de más de 40 años, ya que aproximadamente entre 1956 y 2000 presuntamente cometió múltiples agresiones y abusos sexuales sobre varios miembros de su familia.

En concreto, este hombre, al que se le imputa un total de 53 delitos de índole sexual, fue localizado y detenido gracias a la estrecha colaboración entre la Policía Nacional y la británica NCA a través de sus enlaces en España.

El ciudadano británico, que ya ha pasado a disposición judicial, ha sido arrestado en las inmediaciones de su domicilio en Albox (Almería).

