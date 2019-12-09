Público
Violencia de género Acusan de ofensas a feministas turcas por cantar "Un violador en tu camino"

Siete de las más de 300 activistas que reprodujeron el cántico en turco y en español, están acusadas de "insultos al presidente" y de vulnerar el artículo 301 del código penal, que castiga la ofensa pública a la nación turca, al Estado, al Parlamento, al Gobierno y a los cuerpos judiciales".

La Policía disuelve en Estambul una acción feminista y detiene a siete mujeres / Twitter

La Fiscalía turca ha acusado de "ofensas al Estado" a siete feministas detenidas ayer tras cantar en una manifestación en Estambul el himno contra los abusos a las mujeres, "Un violador en tu camino", según confirmaron este lunes miembros del colectivo organizador.

La policía dispersó ayer una manifestación en la que unas 300 mujeres interpretaron en turco y en español la canción del grupo chileno Las Tesis, que en los últimos días se ha popularizado como protesta contra la violencia machista en numerosos países del mundo, desde Perú a la India.

Siete de las activistas fueron detenidas, y según confirmó su abogada, Tuba Torun, al diario digital Bianet, han sido acusadas por vulnerar la ley de manifestaciones, por "insultos al presidente" y en aplicación del artículo 301 del código penal.

Este artículo castiga con penas de entre seis meses y dos años de cárcel "la ofensa pública a la nación turca, el Estado, el Parlamento, el Gobierno y los cuerpos judiciales".

La oficina del gobernador de Estambul, dependiente del Ministerio del Interior, confirmó en un comunicado que las siete activistas fueron detenidas al considerarse delito eslóganes como "el violador eres tú, el asesino eres tú, policía, jueces, Estado, presidente, son delito".

Una de las coordinadoras del grupo, la feminista Ipek Bozkurt, señaló en Twitter que al declarar en comisaría las detenidas tuvieron que aclarar que no se trataba de eslóganes sino de la letra de una canción que los agentes admitieron desconocer.

La Unión de Colegios de Abogados de Turquía ha condenado hoy la detención de las activistas y ha exigido a las autoridades que luchen "contra los crímenes machistas y no contra las mujeres"

