La Guardia Civil de Xàtiva investiga si la víctima pudo haber sido intoxicada con alguna sustancia el pasado sábado y no ha descartado posibles nuevas detenciones.

Imagen de la Guardia Civil. / EUROPA PRESS

valència

Actualizado:

efe

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un total de diez varones, la mitad de ellos menores de edad, por su supuesta participación en una violación grupal a una menor de 14 años en la localidad valenciana de l'Olleria que se produjo el pasado sábado.

Fuentes conocedoras de la investigación han explicado que la Guardia Civil de Xàtiva investiga si la víctima pudo haber sido intoxicada con alguna sustancia en el transcurso de una fiesta.

Las detenciones se han producido este viernes y tanto las declaraciones de los sospechosos como su pase a disposición judicial se producirá siguiendo un protocolo distinto en el caso de los menores, como es habitual.

Las mismas fuentes han informado de que la Guardia Civil de Xàtiva está trabajando en esta operación desde el pasado domingo, que su esclarecimiento ha sido rápido y que la parte más importante de la misma se da por concluida, si bien no se descartan nuevas detenciones.

Los hechos se produjeron en la madrugada del pasado sábado en un paraje cercano al casco urbano de l'Olleria, una población de la comarca valenciana de La Vall d'Albaida. 

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica. 

