Violencia de género Asesina a su pareja en Burgos, hiere a su hijo y se suicida

De confirmarse, sería el segundo asesinato machista ocurrido en la provincia de Burgos en el mes de julio y la víctima número 37 en lo que va de año a nivel nacional. 

telefono maltrato 016

Una mujer ha sido asesinada este miércoles en Villagonzalo Pedernales, en el alfoz de Burgos, y su pareja se ha suicidado posteriormente, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Además, un hijo de la mujer, de unos 25 años, se encuentra grave.

De confirmarse, sería el segundo asesinato machista ocurrido en la provincia de Burgos en el mes de julio tras el asesinato de una mujer de 28 años el pasado día 8. En lo que va de año han sido asesinadas 36 mujeres por sus parejas o exparejas y un total de 1011 mujeres desde que en 2003 se comenzaran a recopilar estas estadísticas.

De confirmarse este caso, el número de asesinadas desde enero podría incrementarse a 37, ocho de ellas sólo en este mes de julio.

