El órgano encargado de la Acción Disciplinaria del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha acordado este miércoles incoar diligencias informativas al magistrado denunciado en Granada por delitos de violencia de género contra su pareja y atentado contra la autoridad para determinar si, aparte de la responsabilidad penal, ha podido incurrir en algún tipo de responsabilidad disciplinaria que merezca sanción.
El inicio de las diligencias se produce después de que el presidente del Tribunal Superior de Andalucía, Lorenzo del Río, haya dado traslado al promotor del CGPJ, para su conocimiento, de las actuaciones judiciales contra el juez detenido que se encuentran en marcha, según ha precisado el órgano de gobierno de los jueces.
El juez, que ejerce su cargo en Granada, fue detenido por un delito de violencia de género hacia su pareja después de que presuntamente le agrediera en la vía pública, y por otro de atentado y resistencia a la autoridad tras mantener una supuesta actitud agresiva hacia los agentes de la Guardia Civil que le arrestaron. En ese momento se encontraba en situación de baja laboral.
El arresto se produjo el pasado sábado, después de que los hechos sucedieran en un municipio del área metropolitana de Granada. El Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Santa Fe (Granada) le dejó en libertad con cargos y dictó como medida cautelar una orden de alejamiento respecto a su pareja, a la que no puede aproximarse a menos de 100 metros.
Guardia Civil se lo llevó detenido mientras que la presunta víctima acudió a un centro sanitario donde le facilitaron un parte de lesiones. Durante el arresto adoptó una actitud de resistencia y agresividad hacia los agentes por la que también fue denunciado.
