Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un anciano de 82 años de edad que supuestamente ha matado a su mujer, de 78, con una arma blanca, con la que posteriormente se ha intentado suicidar en su piso del distrito de Sants-Montjuïc de Barcelona.
El hijo de la pareja ha alertado a las 13.20 horas a los Mossos d'Esquadra de que sus padres estaban heridos en el interior de su piso, según ha informado en un comunicado la policía catalana, que mantiene todas las hipótesis abiertas sobre el caso.
Cuando los agentes y los equipos de emergencias han llegado al inmueble, la mujer, de nacionalidad española, ya había fallecido debido a las heridas provocadas por arma blanca.
Por su parte, el hombre, también de nacionalidad española, estaba tendido en el suelo del piso con heridas de gravedad debido a las lesiones que se había hecho con el arma blanca, ante lo que el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) lo ha trasladado a un hospital.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido al hombre como supuesto autor de un homicidio y han abierto una investigación para tratar de aclarar los hechos, en un caso en el que todas las hipótesis están abiertas, según fuentes policiales.
