La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un vecino de Algar (Cádiz) tras el hallazgo del cadáver de una mujer enterrado en una finca de las afueras del municipio gaditano.
El acusado trabajaba en labores de mantenimiento en la finca de la mujer, la cual llevaba varios días desaparecida, como asegura La Voz.
La Guardia Civil ha confirmado el hallazgo del cuerpo de la mujer y la detención del vecino, que se encuentra a la espera de pasar a disposición judicial, y se ha decretado secreto de sumario mientras continúan las investigaciones del caso.
El Ayuntamiento de Algar ha decretado un día de luto por el fallecimiento "con signos de violencia" de la mujer, vecina del municipio gaditano y ha mostrado sus condolencias y solidaridad a la familia de la víctima. Este lunes se ha guardado un minuto de silencio a las puertas del consistorio.
