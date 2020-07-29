Estás leyendo: Detenido por intentar matar a su expareja quemándola en El Vendrell (Tarragona)

Al hombre, que tenía prohibido acercarse a la víctima, se le acusa de dos intentos de homicidio ya que en el interior del piso también se encontraba otra persona. 

El teléfono 016 continúa ofreciendo servicio a todas las mujeres que estén siendo objeto de violencia machista. EFE
TARRAGONA

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este miércoles a un hombre como presunto autor de dos intentos de homicidio al incendiar un piso en El Vendrell (Tarragona) en el que estaba su expareja, y por el que también ha resultado herida grave otra mujer.

El hombre fue condenado el viernes, en una sentencia de conformidad, por un delito de lesiones en el ámbito familiar y de amenazas, por la que tenía prohibido acercarse a la víctima, ha explicado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

Sobre las 4.00 horas, los Mossos han recibido el aviso de un testigo alertando del incendio, y en el piso había dos mujeres, que el Sistema d'Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) ha trasladado al hospital. Una de las mujeres está ingresada en la Unidad de Quemados del Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona con heridas muy graves, y la otra también ha resultado herida grave.

El hombre huyó después de provocar el fuego y, poco después, la policía lo encontró en un polígono. Desde allí, subió a una azotea de unos 20 metros de altura donde permaneció varias horas amenazando con suicidarse. Debido a la situación, los Mossos tuvieron que activar los efectivos de la unidad de secuestros, que han mediado con el hombre hasta detenerle poco antes de las 15.00 horas.

El arrestado pasará a disposición judicial durante las próximas horas, y además de dos presuntos intentos de homicidio se le ha denunciado por un delito de incendio, desobediencia, desórdenes públicos y quebrantamiento de condena, por no respetar el alejamiento que aceptó en el juzgado de violencia machista hace cinco días.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.

