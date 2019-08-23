Público
Violencia de género Detenido un policía local de Sevilla por agredir a su pareja

Este hombre ya fue arrestado hace un año por el mismo motivo. Además, también aparece en el registro policial por conducción temeraria en la carretera de Cádiz.

Coche de Policía Local de Sevilla. Europa Press

Un policía local de Sevilla ha sido detenido por una presunta agresión a su pareja. Este hombre ya fue arrestado hace un año por el mismo motivo, una agresión. Además, también aparece en el registro policial por conducción temeraria en la carretera de Cádiz.

La víctima, compañera sentimental del arrestado cuyas iniciales responden a J. A. M., padece lesiones físicas. Los hechos tuvieron lugar en Mairena del Aljarafe, según informa el Diario de Sevilla.

El agente, destinado en el distrito Casco Antiguo de Sevilla, solicitó tras su detención por malos tratos un habeas corpus, es decir el procedimiento legal por el que un ciudadano puede comparecer inmediatamente ante el juez de Guardia

Tras la revisión, el juez mantuvo su arresto y mandó trasladar al policía a los calabozos de la Guardia Civil. Actualmente, se encuentra a la espera de ser puesto a disposición de los juzgados de Violencia sobre la Mujer. 

