Violencia de género Detienen a un menor por una supuesta agresión sexual en las fiestas de Mataró

El detenido ha pasado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.

Mossos d'Escuadra / EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un menor de edad por una supuesta agresión sexual cometida contra una menor durante la fiesta mayor de Mataró (Barcelona), celebrada la semana pasada.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación, el detenido ha pasado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.

La víctima denunció ante los Mossos d'Esquadra esta supuesta agresión sexual, que se habría producido la madrugada del pasado miércoles día 25, tras lo cual la policía catalana arrestó al presunto autor

