El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 5 de Ponferrada (León), con competencias en Violencia sobre la Mujer, ha dictado varias resoluciones en relación con la causa en la que se investiga al exconcejal del Ayuntamiento de Ponferrada (León), Pedro Muñoz, que se encuentra en prisión por intentar matar a su pareja.
En una de ellas, rechaza una nueva petición de libertad y confirma la prisión, provisional, comunicada sin fianza y ha dado traslado a las partes para que formulen alegaciones y posteriormente elevará el recurso a la Audiencia Provincial para que resuelva.
Además, tras detectar que el investigado había realizado algunos movimientos con su patrimonio y estaba tramitando la donación de algunas de sus propiedades, ha acordado el embargo preventivo de los bienes inmuebles para garantizar el pago de la responsabilidad civil a la que tendría que hacer frente en el caso de que fuera condenado.
Igualmente, ha prohibido a las personas beneficiarias de las donaciones efectuadas por el investigado disponer de dichos bienes patrimoniales y tampoco podrán realizar ninguna operación sobre ellos.
El Juzgado ha decidido deducir testimonio y ha pedido que otro Juzgado investigue al exconcejal por las operaciones realizadas en los últimos meses para traspasar sus bienes a terceras personas.
La denuncia ha recaído en Instrucción 6, que ha abierto un procedimiento por un presunto delito de insolvencia punible, según han confirmado fuentes judiciales a través de un comunicado.
