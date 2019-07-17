La Guardia Civil investiga como un caso de violencia machista la muerte de un hombre y una mujer, cuyos cadáveres han sido hallados en dos lugares diferentes de la localidad malagueña de Cortes de la Frontera.
Fuentes próximas a la investigación han informado de que alrededor de las 13.30 horas se han hallado los cuerpos de los fallecidos en este municipio y se investiga la relación entre ambos.
Según ha dicho el alcalde del Ayuntamiento de Cortes de la Frontera, José Damián García, al parecer el hombre ha disparado con un rifle a su pareja, y después se ha marchado del lugar y, delante de la vivienda de su exmujer, se ha suicidado.
El homicidio ha ocurrido en la pedanía El Colmenar, donde residen 500 de los 3.300 habitantes de este municipio de la comarca malagueña de la Serranía de Ronda.
El presunto homicida y la víctima llevaban juntos al menos un año, según el alcalde, que ha añadido que él tenía hijos de la relación anterior.
Con estas muertes se eleva a cuatro el número de fallecidos registrados desde este martes en la provincia de Málaga y que investigan los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado, tras el supuesto homicidio de dos septuagenarios a manos de sus hijos, un joven de 24 años y una mujer de 45, en dos casos ocurridos en Málaga capital.
