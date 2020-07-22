Estás leyendo: Herida muy grave una mujer tras ser agredida por su marido con un martillo

La víctima de 62 años de edad fue hospitalizada debido a la gravedad de la agresión, ocurrida en el domicilio de la pareja, y su marido ha sido detenido por agentes de la Policía Nacional en Cartagena.

Vista del hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca. / EFE

Una mujer de 62 años ha resultado herida muy grave este miércoles al ser golpeada con un martillo presuntamente por su marido, que ha sido detenido por agentes de la Policía Nacional, según informan fuentes policiales.

Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 12.45 horas en el domicilio de la pareja en la ciudad de Cartagena (Murcia). Al lugar se desplazó una patrulla de la Policía Nacional, que ha detenido al marido, mientras que los sanitarios de una Unidad Móvil de Emergencias (UME) con personal sanitario de la Gerencia de Urgencias y Emergencias Sanitarias 061 han conseguido estabilizar a la víctima.

Debido a la gravedad de las heridas sufridas en el ataque, la mujer ha sido trasladada al hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia, donde ha ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos. 

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica

