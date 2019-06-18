1.000 mujeres han muerto en manos de sus parejas desde el año 2003, según las recientes estadísticas facilitadas por la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género.
Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia ha manifestado su preocupación ante las actuaciones de la Junta de Andalucía donde se refleja la falta de apoyo y consideración sobre este tema. La solicitud de datos personales de profesionales en violencia machista evidencia la falta de consideración y el desconocimiento de la importante labor que desempeñan para el buen fin del procedimiento.
JJpD muestra su rechazo a la sustitución del concepto violencia de género por el de violencia intrafamiliar. "Afecta a la visibilización u ocultación de la causa u origen de la violencia que sufren las mujeres por partes de los hombres con quienes mantienen o han mantenido una relación afectiva".
La organización pide formación, seriedad y rigor en el tratamiento de esta violencia, debido a que "está produciendo graves efectos que lesionan derechos fundamentales".
