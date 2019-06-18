Público
Violencia de Género Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia critica la sustitución del concepto violencia de género por violencia intrafamiliar 

La organización pide formación, seriedad y rigor en el tratamiento de esta violencia, debido a que "está produciendo graves efectos que lesionan derechos fundamentales".

Imagen de archivo de una concentración en Alicante contra la violencia machista. EFE

1.000 mujeres han muerto en manos de sus parejas desde el año 2003, según las recientes estadísticas facilitadas por la Delegación del Gobierno para la Violencia de Género. 

Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia ha manifestado su preocupación ante las actuaciones de la Junta de Andalucía donde se refleja la falta de apoyo y consideración sobre este tema. La solicitud de datos personales de profesionales en violencia machista evidencia la falta de consideración y el desconocimiento de la importante labor que desempeñan para el buen fin del procedimiento.

​JJpD muestra su rechazo a la sustitución del concepto violencia de género por el de violencia intrafamiliar. "Afecta a la visibilización u ocultación de la causa u origen de la violencia que sufren las mujeres por partes de los hombres con quienes mantienen o han mantenido una relación afectiva". 

La organización pide formación, seriedad y rigor en el tratamiento de esta violencia, debido a que "está produciendo graves efectos que lesionan derechos fundamentales". 

