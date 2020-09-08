Estás leyendo: Una magistrada, víctima de malos tratos, asume la titularidad del juzgado de violencia de género de Palencia

Público
Público

Violencia de género Una magistrada, víctima de malos tratos, asume la titularidad del juzgado de violencia de género de Palencia

Marisol González Encinas utiliza su historia para "clamar justicia" y "velar por los derechos de todos, tanto de mujeres como de hombres. Que se cumpla la ley en toda su extensión sin hacer distinciones".

Juzgado de Primera Instancia nº6 en Palencia. / GOOGLE STREETVIEW
Juzgado de Primera Instancia nº6 en Palencia. / GOOGLE STREETVIEW

mADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

La magistrada Marisol González Encinas ha tomado posesión como titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 6, especializado en violencia de género. Esta mujer es, además, víctima de violencia machista, por lo que su trayectoria es especialmente significativa.

La juez, hasta ahora titular del Juzgado número 3, insiste en que "hay que contar con las víctimas. Su realidad es fundamental para regular un sistema que las proteja". 

"Pedí la plaza en el juzgado número 6, especializado en materia de violencia de género, porque soy conocedora de todo tanto a nivel personal como legal", ha señalado la magistrada. Hace dos años, en una entrevista para el medio local Diario Palentino, González Encinas contaba su historia como víctima de violencia de género y cómo actuó legalmente. 

La magistrada apunta que su situación era "un infierno" cuando decidió ponerle fin a la relación. Es entonces cuando se traslada a Cervera de Pisuerga, otro municipio de Palencia, donde ejercía en un juzgado de familia. "Cuando yo me enteré de que mi expareja se venía a vivir a Cervera de Pisuerga solicité el 14 de mayo de 2015 que me pusieran el dispositivo electrónico." Se refería a un dispositivo que localiza a víctima y maltratador para asegurar que se cumpla la orden de alejamiento.

"Tardaron en ponérmelo 15 días y porque me quejé. Durante esos 15 días, dado el riesgo, tuve escolta de protección. Llevo el dispositivo desde hace tres años y lo sufro por las lagunas que tiene", reconocía la magistrada en 2018. 

Sin embargo, González Encinas utiliza su historia en su profesión para "clamar justicia" y "velar por los derechos de todos, tanto de mujeres como de hombres. Que se cumpla la ley en toda su extensión sin hacer distinciones".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público