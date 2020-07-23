Estás leyendo: Prisión incondicional para el acusado de matar a su expareja en Tenerife

Prisión incondicional para el acusado de matar a su expareja en Tenerife

La Guardia Civil encontró el cuerpo de la víctima en una fosa séptica de la vivienda donde vivía la pareja hasta que la mujer solicitó una orden de alejamiento por agresiones.  

Manifestación en recuerdo a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género en la Puerta del Sol, Madrid (España), a 25 de octubre de 2019
Manifestación en recuerdo a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género en la Puerta del Sol (Madrid) en 2019. / Europa Press

Santa Cruz De Tenerife

Público/efe

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número dos de La Orotava (Tenerife) ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión provisional incondicional, comunicada y sin fianza del varón acusado de matar a su expareja sentimental el pasado fin de semana en el municipio de Santa Úrsula.

La Guardia Civil encontró el cuerpo de la víctima en una fosa séptica de la vivienda tinerfeña, donde vivieron hasta el mes de mayo cuando ella lo denunció por agresión, después de que una persona anónima denunciara que desde el pasado fin de semana nadie había visto a la mujer. 

El acusado se acogió a su derecho a no declarar ante la autoridad judicial, que tiene competencias en casos de violencia sobre la mujer, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC), que indica que en principio está acusado de los delitos de homicidio y quebrantamiento de condena, ya que la víctima tenía una orden de protección contra el acusado.

Por su parte, la autoridad judicial ha tomado declaración este jueves a otras cuatro personas investigadas en relación con este mismo crimen y todas ellas han quedado en libertad provisional. Una de ellas está acusada de un delito de encubrimiento del crimen y las otras tres de la presunta comisión de un delito de omisión del deber de impedir delitos.

016: Teléfono de atención a las víctimas de malos tratos. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica

