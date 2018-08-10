El maltrato a la pareja o expareja sin causar lesión alguna también debe ser castigado con una orden de alejamiento a la víctima, además de la perceptiva pena de prisión que lleva aparejado este delito. Así lo ha establecido el Tribunal Supremo en una sentencia.
Una "interpretación acorde con la protección a las víctimas de violencia de género" que la Sala Segunda del alto tribunal realiza en una sentencia en la que prohíbe a un hombre acercarse a su pareja a menos de 500 metros por haberle propinado una bofetada y otros golpes por los que la víctima no necesitó atención médica.
En la sentencia, de la que ha sido ponente el juez Pablo Llarena, el alto tribunal sienta jurisprudencia en esta cuestión y determina que "el delito de golpear o maltratar sin causar lesión" a la pareja o expareja y sin que ésta precise de asistencia facultativa debe llevar "de forma imperativa la pena accesoria de prohibición de aproximación a la víctima".
Según el pleno de la Sala de lo Penal, esta conducta debería estar comprendida en el artículo 57 del Código Penal, que impone una orden de alejamiento a la víctima para los autores de delitos de homicidio, torturas, contra la libertad sexual o de lesiones, en los que la persona agredida sea la pareja o expareja.
