La magistrada Marisol González Encinas, víctima reconocida de malos tratos, ha sido adjudicada como titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 6, especializado en violencia de género. Hasta ahora era titular del Juzgado número 3, pero según las declaraciones de González Encinas, su intención es "regular un sistema que proteja" a las víctimas de la violencia machista.

"Pedí la plaza en el juzgado número 6, especializado en materia de violencia de género, porque soy conocedora de todo tanto a nivel personal como legal", ha señalado la magistrada. Hace dos años, en una entrevista para el medio local Diario Palentino, González Encinas contaba su historia, "un infierno" en el que tuvo que servirse de la justicia para protegerse.

"Cuando yo me enteré de que mi expareja se venía a vivir a Cervera de Pisuerga (donde trabajaba anteriormente en un juzgado de familia) solicité el 14 de mayo de 2015 que me pusieran el dispositivo electrónico. Tardaron en ponérmelo 15 días y porque me quejé. Durante esos 15 días, dado el riesgo, tuve escolta de protección. Llevo el dispositivo desde hace tres años y lo sufro por las lagunas que tiene", reconocía en la entrevista.

Sin embargo, González Encinas utiliza su historia para "clamar justicia" y "velar por los derechos de todos, tanto de mujeres como de hombres. Que se cumpla la ley en toda su extensión sin hacer distinciones".