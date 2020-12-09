madrid
El teléfono 016 de atención a víctimas de violencia de género ha recibido desde el 1 de enero hasta el 31 de octubre de 2020 un total de 68.631 llamadas pertinentes, lo que supone un 20,2% más con respecto al mismo período del año 2019, cuando fueron 57.092, según el Boletín Estadístico Mensual sobre Violencia de Género del mes de octubre de 2020.
Solo en el mes de octubre se recibieron 5.194 llamadas pertinentes, un 10,7% menos que en octubre del año 2019 (5.819), siendo la cifra más baja de un mes de octubre desde 2013. El promedio de llamadas diarias durante el mes de octubre de 2020 ha sido de 168.
Por persona que efectúa la llamada, durante el mes de octubre de 2020, el 70,4% de las llamadas fueron efectuadas por la propia usuaria, lo que supone un aumento de 3,2 puntos porcentuales con respecto a octubre de 2019.
Mientras, el 23,4% de las llamadas fueron efectuadas por familiares y allegados, lo que supone una disminución de 4,1 puntos porcentuales con respecto a octubre del año 2019 y el 6,2% de las llamadas fueron efectuadas por otras personas, lo que supone un aumento de 3,4 puntos porcentuales con respecto a octubre de 2019.
Durante el mes de octubre, la tasa más alta de llamadas por millón de mujeres de 15 y más años la registró la Comunidad de Madrid (367,7), seguida de Canarias (367,2). Por provincias, la tasa más alta de llamadas por millón de mujeres de 15 y más años la registró Santa Cruz de Tenerife (368,6), seguida de Las Palmas (365,9).
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.
