Público
Público

Violencia machista El análisis de los restos hallados no permite vincularlos a Marta Calvo

Tras ser analizados y cotejados con el ADN de la mujer, las pruebas no son concluyentes y no permiten establecer conclusiones sobre la forma o el lugar en que murió.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El autor confeso del crimen de Manuel, Jorge Ignacio P. a su salida de los juzgados de Alzira conducido por la Policía Nacional para prestar declaración ante el Juzgado de Instrucción número 6.EFE/ Manuel Bruque

El autor confeso del crimen de Manuel, Jorge Ignacio P. a su salida de los juzgados de Alzira.EFE/ Manuel Bruque

El análisis de los restos biológicos hallados por la Guardia Civil en la casa de Manuel (València), donde supuestamente fue descuartizada Marta Calvo, no es concluyente y no permite establecer vínculos con la desaparición de esta joven, según han explicado a EFE fuentes conocedoras de la investigación.

Estos restos fueron hallados hace diez días en el codo de una cañería de la vivienda que el detenido y autor confeso de la desaparición, Jorge Ignacio P.J., tenía alquilada en Manuel.

Tras ser analizados y cotejados con el ADN de Marta Calvo, las pruebas no son concluyentes y no permiten establecer conclusiones sobre la forma o el lugar en que murió la joven.

"Ahora todo vuelve a girar de nuevo en torno al testimonio y las declaraciones de este sujeto" afirma Navarro

En declaraciones a EFE, el portavoz de la familia materna, Mariano Navarro, ha lamentado que la investigación entre de nuevo en "punto muerto", porque "había esperanza en que estos resultados fuesen determinantes en un sentido u otro, para empezar a tomar conciencia de lo que realmente sucedió".

"Ahora todo vuelve a girar de nuevo en torno al testimonio y las declaraciones de este sujeto, pero su relato no se sostiene con pruebas evidentes. Por eso, tras 50 días de la desaparición de Marta, la familia sigue con una angustia crónica", ha agregado este psicólogo experto en Emergencias.

Con todo, los principales esfuerzos en la búsqueda del cuerpo de Marta se siguen desarrollando en el vertedero de Dos Aguas, donde supuestamente debieron haber ido a parar sus restos atendiendo a la declaración de Jorge Ignacio P.J., que aseguró haberse deshecho de los mismos en varios contenedores del área metropolitana de València.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad